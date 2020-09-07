HC Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 680,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,164,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,779 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,294.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.