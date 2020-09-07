Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.