Makena Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Makena Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,193.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,542.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

