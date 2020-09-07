Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 478 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

