Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 2.8% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 7.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,007,095 shares of company stock worth $152,442,651.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

