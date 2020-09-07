Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 32,918 Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Novanta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Novanta by 37.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $102.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.45. Novanta Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $117.93. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,954,332.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,785. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.