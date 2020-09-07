-$0.10 EPS Expected for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ORBCOMM posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 77.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 26.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 261,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 54,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $300.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

