Rock Point Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,294.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

