FIL Ltd Sells 41,342 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,342 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of FTI Consulting worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $112.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

