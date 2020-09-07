Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55,836 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.43% of Lazard worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 161.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZ opened at $31.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.76. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Lazard’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

