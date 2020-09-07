Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.19 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of Universal Display worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $171.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

In related news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

