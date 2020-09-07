Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2,062.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 2,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1,746.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. UBS Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

