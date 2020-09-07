Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 21,981 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,800 shares of company stock worth $5,072,165 and sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $154.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.99. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

