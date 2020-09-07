L3Harris Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.
L3Harris has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect L3Harris to earn $12.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.
Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $181.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.30. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.
In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.
L3Harris Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
