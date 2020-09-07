L3Harris Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

L3Harris has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect L3Harris to earn $12.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $181.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.30. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

