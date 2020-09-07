Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) & Datang Intl Power Generation (NYSE:DIPGY) Head to Head Review

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Datang Intl Power Generation alerts:

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.19 $186.19 million N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.62 billion 4.95 $530.88 million $0.63 21.78

Algonquin Power & Utilities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Volatility & Risk

Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Datang Intl Power Generation and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 6 5 1 2.46

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $15.96, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang Intl Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 31.62% 8.01% 3.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Datang Intl Power Generation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with a combined gross generating capacity of approximately 1.5 gigawatt; a portfolio of regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 266,000 electric connections; 338,000 natural gas connections; and 164,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Datang Intl Power Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datang Intl Power Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.