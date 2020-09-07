KDI Capital Partners LLC Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.7% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $448,532,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,193.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.