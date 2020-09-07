FIL Ltd Has $14.37 Million Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,691 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.23% of SYNNEX worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SYNNEX by 44.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 264.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $526,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX stock opened at $125.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $590,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

