Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bank of Montreal Can’s 6th Largest Position

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,779 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Amazon.com worth $2,164,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,193.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,542.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.