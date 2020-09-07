Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Acquires 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,294.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,193.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

