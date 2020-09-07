Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $448,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,430,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,542.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

