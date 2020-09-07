15,600 Shares in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. AJO LP acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $51.71 on Monday. Hub Group Inc has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

