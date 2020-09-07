FIL Ltd Trims Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174,769 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CDW by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CDW by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in CDW by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $114.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

