Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $28.35 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

