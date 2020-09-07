Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,800 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $28.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

