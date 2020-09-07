Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.54. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

