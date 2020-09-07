CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $1,165,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,467,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 80,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,699,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,534,829 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,723.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,007,095 shares of company stock valued at $152,442,651.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

