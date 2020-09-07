CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 34.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of TRTN opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Triton International from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.