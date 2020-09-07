Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Phreesia by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 1,618.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

In other Phreesia news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $264,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,042 shares of company stock worth $2,503,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

