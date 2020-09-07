Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 58,466 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in GATX were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GATX. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GATX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of GATX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

GATX stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

