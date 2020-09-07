Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,541 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $65.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,454,573.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,563 shares of company stock worth $4,318,528 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

