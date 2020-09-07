Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 16,174 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $112.93 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

