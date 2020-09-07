Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,542 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.47% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,508,000 after acquiring an additional 814,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,619,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 223,515 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

