Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $4.02 Million in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Marriott International by 15.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $1,284,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $305,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR opened at $104.82 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

