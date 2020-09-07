Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $206.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.09 and its 200-day moving average is $197.15. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

