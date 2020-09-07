Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,350,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1,568.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,337,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,995,000 after buying an additional 3,137,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 831,527 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

MGP stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

