TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,168 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,557,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Quidel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342,986 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the second quarter worth $122,313,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $154.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Michael bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.12 per share, with a total value of $1,008,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,800 shares of company stock worth $5,072,165 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

