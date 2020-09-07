TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $16,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.58 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

