Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.55 Million in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,039 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of New Relic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 20.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $57.00 on Monday. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $2,227,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $85,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,885 shares of company stock worth $8,011,667 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

