Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton Vance worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 102.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the first quarter worth about $2,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

EV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

