Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,278 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 213,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 51,241 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $21.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

