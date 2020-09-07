Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Universal Display worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,315,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 570.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 324,583 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $171.83 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

