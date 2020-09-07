1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 209,275 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.29% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $25.97 on Monday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $112,852.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $19,909,486.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,701 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.