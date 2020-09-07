FIL Ltd Sells 24,218 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,218 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.27% of Stantec worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth $4,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $5,219,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Stantec by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STN. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Stantec stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

