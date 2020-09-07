Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Laureate Education worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.31 on Monday. Laureate Education Inc has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

