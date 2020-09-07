Horizon Investments LLC Invests $226,000 in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,604 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $39.39 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC
TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,168 Shares of Quidel Co.
TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,168 Shares of Quidel Co.
TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Campbell Soup
TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Campbell Soup
Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.55 Million in New Relic Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.55 Million in New Relic Inc
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp
Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,278 Fifth Third Bancorp
Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,278 Fifth Third Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report