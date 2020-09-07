Horizon Investments LLC Invests $226,000 in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,604 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $39.39 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

