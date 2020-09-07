206,447 Shares in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 206,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 78,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $3,334,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $18.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.