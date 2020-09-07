Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.33. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $24.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,223,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,451 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $354,814,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,255,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,913,000 after acquiring an additional 725,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 53.6% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

