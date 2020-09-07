Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 94,427 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Hercules Capital worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,536,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 478,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

