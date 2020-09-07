Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,728 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of CDK Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 3,491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 229,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in CDK Global by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CDK Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

