Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 12,334.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $118.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.